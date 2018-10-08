ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (PANTHERS WIRE)-- Last weekend, former Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin made headlines with critical comments about his old team and quarterback, Cam Newton.

On Thursday, the two met on the field and had a one-on-one chat.

Cam Newton and Kelvin Benjamin are now chatting near midfield. Doesn’t look like it went well. — Bill Voth (@PanthersBill) August 9, 2018

It’s hard to tell what was said, but for what it’s worth those who were on the scene are saying it didn’t look too friendly.

