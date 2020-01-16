CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A west Charlotte neighbor said he's thankful his home security cameras were rolling when a man he didn’t know showed up at his home with what he believes was an intent to be a burglar.

It was around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when the homeowner said he was alerted by his Ring doorbell camera that someone was knocking at his front door.

He was not home at the time.

After the suspect got no answer, security cameras in the backyard caught a glimpse of him creeping around out back.

At one point, the homeowner says the suspect threw a landscaping brick through the sliding glass door then ran away.

“Because the alarm went off when the glass broke I’m thinking maybe he left thinking he doesn’t have time to do that,” the neighbor said.

More than $500 worth of damage was done to the glass door, but thankfully the suspect didn’t get a chance to get inside the home to steal anything.

Now, this neighbor just wants to spread the word to others so they are aware of a possible burglar on the run.

“This person is in the neighborhood or the area and they could possibly be a threat," he said. "Be on the lookout."

Police are asking anyone who is able to identify the suspect in the video to give investigators a call.

