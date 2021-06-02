Second round of HOPE program checks going out in North Carolina to help with COVID relief efforts

So far, 924 checks for a total of $1.1 million have already been mailed to help those in need within the first two weeks of the program.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced the second wave of checks is going out across the state as part of the COVID-19 recovery relief effort continues.

The checks are going to “landlords and utility companies to keep people in their homes and the lights on, “ Cooper said.

So far, 924 checks for a total of $1.1 million have already been mailed to help those in need within the first two weeks of the program.

Most recently, the state opened a second application period for the HOPE program. Just within the last two weeks, more than 8,000 people have applied for financial assistance. The state said it has awarded $9.5 million.

“We knew that tough times meant demand would exceed the funding we had available. We saw a flood of applications come in very quickly. Ultimately, the program awarded more than $133 million in assistance to help more than 36,000 families statewide,” Cooper said.

State leaders said payments will continue to roll out daily Monday - Friday.

Those who've already received help can re-apply if assistance is still needed.

“I strongly encourage landlords and utilities across our state to lend a hand to their communities and to participate in these programs so that we can keep people in their homes with their lights on,” Cooper said. “I am proud that North Carolina is taking steps to support families who need it as we emerge from this pandemic.”

Funding for the program comes from the American Rescue Plan.

The state created the HOPE program last year to help families pay rent and utility payments. The program has awarded $133 million to more than 36,000 applicants.

Complete details about the HOPE Program, including eligibility requirements, program benefits and an online application, are available at www.hope.nc.gov. Applicants who cannot access the website may also call (888) 9ASK-HOPE or (888) 927-5467.

Gov. Cooper also encouraged people to go get vaccinated for COVID-19. The state has begun pilot programs in four counties including Guilford County and is offering $25 cash cards for anyone who gets vaccinated or drives someone to get their shots.