CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Experts say counterfeiters are trying to scam Hamilton fans less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale in Charlotte.

The hype around hit Broadway show Hamilton is already attracting more than just musical lovers.

"The Counterfeiters," said Tom Bartholomy with the Better Business Bureau. "They're just frothing at the mouth."

On Wednesday, more than 65,000 people got in line either virtually or at the box office hoping to score tickets.

During that time, Blumenthal Performing Arts said their ticket software detected more than 8,000 bots, which forced them to halt ticket sales.

Bartholomy said that's a sure sign crazed counterfeiters are poised to prey on desperate Hamilton fanatics.

"As we are speaking right now they are propping up websites and they're printing off their version of Hamilton tickets right now," Bartholomy said. "It's not about looking at the ticket, but who you are buying it from."

Experts say use reputable retailers like StubHub, Vivid Seats or Ticketmaster.

"Deal with that kind of company," Bartholomy said. "Deal with someone that has an A+ rating that shows they have a guarantee."

That guarantee might help you sleep better at night, knowing the hundreds or possibly thousands you spent will get you in the door.

Experts say stay away from sites similar to Craigslist, OfferUp and LetGo.

"It's set up shop to say, 'Hamilton tickets, $200 a piece,'" Bartholomy said. "Come and get them and they will do everything at that point to rip you off."

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC