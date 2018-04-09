BALD HEAD ISLAND, N.C. — What was supposed to be a nice summer afternoon on the North Carolina coast quickly turned into a panic when a shark was spotted along the shoreline.

Derek Wragge said he and some friends went out for the day on the southernmost tip of Bald Head Island. After arriving, everything seemed normal. People were swimming and enjoying the afternoon when a man approached Wragge's group and started telling people to get out of the water.

"We were confused at first. He informed us that a shark was spotted nearby," Wragge told the Raleigh News and Observer.

Wragge took out his phone and caught a video of the shark thrashing in shallow water just off the beach.

"What was crazy to me is that it was only in knee-deep water," Wragge said. "Perhaps the shark was stuck between the sandbar and shore? I always felt safe going in knee deep. Not anymore!"

He posted the video to Facebook with the hilarious caption "Be safe and look for fins, even in KANKLE DEEP WATER."

Sign up for the 5 Things to Know newsletter

Subscribe

© 2018 WCNC