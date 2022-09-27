Water main break reported on Beatties Ford Road, crews responding

Charlotte Water said traffic delays are expected in the area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Crews with Charlotte Water are responding to Beatties Ford Road after a water main break, Charlotte Water confirmed Tuesday.

It happened near the intersection with Russell Avenue, which is near Northwest School of the Arts.

Charlotte Water said traffic delays are expected in the area, and those who must travel through should use North Hoskins Road as an alternate.

