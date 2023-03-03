Water rescue crews unable to find anyone during Friday search of Rocky River

Further details about the search are not available at this time.

MIDLAND, N.C. — Water rescue crews conducted a rapid search along the Rocky River in Midland, NC, the Midland Fire and Rescue confirmed Friday. The search was later concluded after crews were unable to find anyone.

Officials said rescue crews deployed from different locations along the river, and rescue boats were in the water along with a drone overhead operated by Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office.

The units were in rescue mode, according to Midland Fire and Rescue. Additionally, the Georgeville Volunteer Fire Department was at the scene with ATVs.

Just before 7 p.m., Midland Fire confirmed the search ended, and that all units in the river were exiting the water. Cabarrus County deputies will continue to lead the investigation.

