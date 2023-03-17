Minor rescued from Moss Lake, Cleveland County first responders say

The minor's condition wasn't known at the time, but emergency leaders said the minor was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — Cleveland County first responders say a minor was rescued from Lake Moss late Friday afternoon.

Tommy McNeilly, director for Cleveland County EMS, confirmed details to WCNC Charlotte via phone around 5 p.m. McNeilly said rescue operations began when the minor reportedly didn't resurface from the water. Crews with Charlotte Fire were able to get the child out and get them taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

McNeilly confirmed the minor rescued was the only person in the water who needed help, and active rescue operations had concluded. Further assistance was provided by the Kings Mountain Police Department.

As of publication, the minor's condition was not known.

