3 dead, 4 people rescued after going over Dan River dam; search continues for 2 missing tubers

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, a group was tubing along the Dan River when they went over the Duke Energy dam near the Dan River Steam Station.

ROCKINGHAM, N.C. — Emergency crews are searching for missing people after a tubing accident Wednesday night.

According to the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office, a call came in from Duke Energy employees Thursday to the 911 center regarding the incident.

Authorities said nine people were tubing along the Dan River when they went over the Duke Energy dam located near the Dan River Steam Station in Eden.

By Thursday at 4:30 p.m., four people had been rescued. Emergency crews were also doing a water area search from the Duke Energy Plant all the way to the Virginia line. In addition, an aircraft was flying the river and banks to see if anyone was stranded.

In a presser Thursday night, Rockingham County Emergency Service Director, Rodney Cates, said 3 people involved in the incident have died. Cates said their bodies were found 2.5-3 miles from the dam.

Crews will now focus on finding the remaining 2 people, hoping for them to be alive.

