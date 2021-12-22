'We all need to help each other' | Waterbean Coffee plans to donate sales to the family of fallen CMPD officer

On Christmas Eve, all the sales made at the Charlotte locations will directly benefit the husband and three kids of CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — During a difficult time of loss, Waterbean Coffee said it wanted to do its part to give -- doing whatever it takes to help give support and comfort to the family of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin.

Police say Officer Goodwin was tragically killed in an accident on I-85 while on-duty early Wednesday morning. She leaves behind a husband and three young children-- a 3-year-old, 1-year-old, and a 4-month-old baby.

Customers at Waterbean were shocked to hear the news.

“That’s really heartbreaking, that’s very sad," customer Angel Israel said. “It still bothers me that someone had to lose a loved one.”

This morning, December 22nd 2021, our community suffered a great loss. Officer Mia Goodwin, 33, tragically lost her life... Posted by Waterbean Coffee on Wednesday, December 22, 2021

An outpour of support from flowers, cards and donations has quickly begun to gather just hours after the deadly accident.

To help the family during this loss, Waterbean is donating all of its sales at its Charlotte locations directly to the Goodwins. The community donations will begin on Christmas Eve.

“I just feel like we all need to help each other," Israel said. “Just police out in the world even if I don’t have a connection to them they still are my brothers and sisters.”

Contact Briana Harper at bharper@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts