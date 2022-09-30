x
Waxhaw Fire Department testing new, safer firefighting foam

A partnership is helping the fire department dispose of toxic materials and replace them with safer alternatives

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Fire Department is using a new, safer, and greener product to fight fires.

"We were sort of a guinea pig. And they won't sure if it was gonna work," fire chief Gregory Sharpe said. 

The product is a wetting agent manufactured by Greenfire, a company co-founded by a Charlotte native It's designed to be a safer and environmentally-friendly alternative to foams firefighters have used for decades to extinguish stubborn fires. In recent years, the foams have been found to contain toxins that can be harmful to humans and the environment.

"We've purposely avoided all of those to be a truly green solution for such a large problem," Greenfire's Brandon Miller said.

But Waxhaw, like many other fire departments, faced another problem: getting rid of the old foam stockpiles. Greenfire partnered with scientific non-profit Batelle which created a process called "The Annihilator" to destroy the material safely.

"This is not an issue that's exclusive to Waxhaw. There is a national need for the destruction of foam," Batelle's Amy Dindall said. 

Chief Sharpe said the partnership to dispose of the old material, and substitute it with a safer alternative is a win-win solution for firefighters who face daily dangers.

"A lot of times we reduce the risk. This gets rid of it." Sharpe said.

