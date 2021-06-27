No reported injuries after helicopter crash in Waxhaw

The aircraft struck power lines while crop-dusting fields nearby, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

WAXHAW, N.C. — A helicopter crashed in Waxhaw Sunday morning after crop-dusting nearby fields, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office. The pilot is believed to have been uninjured in the incident.

According to the sheriff's office, the aircraft struck power lines while crop-dusting. It happened around 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of Roscoe Howey Road.

Officials say this is the third incident in the county since 2019 involving crop-dusting helicopters striking power lines, then crashing. The sheriff's office says the first two incidents resulted in death.

UCSO deputies, firefighters and other first responders came to the scene to assist. The FAA is now investigating the incident.

