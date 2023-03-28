Waxhaw pedestrian improvement project underway

Construction has begun on E N Main Street in Waxhaw.

WAXHAW, N.C. — A planned pedestrian plaza is now under construction.

On Monday, Waxhaw officials announced that construction was underway on E N Main Street. The project will make wider sidewalks to create a plaza space.

The project will turn E N Main Street into a one-way street to create an increased pedestrian area. Additional parking spots will also be added in the area.

Streetlights on the street will be replaced with new lights that will add a medallion showcasing the Waxhaw "W."

This project is part of a larger pedestrian improvement plan for the town that was set to begin earlier this year. Town officials say the contractor has six months to complete all of the projects but work is expected to be completed sooner.

For more information on the pedestrian improvement projects in Waxhaw, visit here.

