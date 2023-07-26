Waxhaw police chief resigned, Dexter Wilson promoted

Dexter Wilson takes over the Waxhaw Police Department after being a member for over 17 years.

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Waxhaw Police Department announced on Thursday that Gregg Collins resigned from his position as police chief on July 19.

“The Town of Waxhaw extends its heartfelt appreciation to Chief Collins for his service, his commitment to public safety, and his efforts to make Waxhaw a safer place for all its residents,” the press release said.

Dexter Wilson, the assistant police chief, has been promoted to fill Collins’ role.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to have been selected as the next Police Chief of Waxhaw,” Wilson said in a press release. He has been a part of the Waxhaw Police Department for over 17 years.

Wilson said in the release that his primary focus will be to continue fostering strong bonds within the community. He also plans to enhance officer training and professional development.

“Together, we will ensure that the Town of Waxhaw remains a safe and thriving community for all,” Wilson said.

