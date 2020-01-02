WAXHAW, N.C. — A Waxhaw dad is getting fed up at the bus stop. It’s on New Town Road in Waxhaw. He says cars speed past the stopped bus several times a month.

It’s been caught on camera time and time again in the Charlotte area, cars speeding past a school bus when the safety arm is out, putting kids’ lives and other drivers in danger.

One dad is pleading with the public to just follow up the law.

"The cars that just zip on by, it's just selfish,” says Brad Cunningham of Waxhaw. A few times a week he sees cars break the law at his 10-year-old son's bus stop, blatantly speeding by when the stop sign is out.

He says it’s been happening for 2 years.

"Before the bus driver crosses the intersection, she has her yellow lights on, it’s signaling to everyone a bus is about to stop,” he says.

Building frustration for him and anxiety for his son Will.

“What used to be a delightful time of his day has become a stressful one,” Cunningham says.

Parents across the area have sent WCNC Charlotte similar videos before. CMS moved a bus stop on Ardrey Kell Road after parents caught drivers breaking the law several times.

Cunningham’s bus stop is on a busy intersection and while he understands people have places to be, he’s begging people to keep the safety of others in mind.

"Your day is not worth 10 extra seconds to injure someone else, yourself, or a child,” says Cunningham.

The Union County Sheriff's Department is aware of this issue. They say they've been keeping an eye on it and get deputies out there whenever they can.

