Town of Waxhaw names police chief

Gregg Collins was named Interim Police Chief in September, and has now taken up the mantle full time.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAXHAW, N.C. — Town Manager Jeff Wells announced that Interim Police Chief, Gregg Collins, is getting promoted to Police Chief for the Waxhaw Police Department.

The interim position was meant to last 4 to 5 months while the department did a nationwide search, but decided to stick with the officer in their own backyard.

“I’ve enjoyed my first few months serving the Town of Waxhaw and look forward to the opportunity to continue to lead this great department of dedicated men and women,” said Collins.

“Collins brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience to the table. His collaborative approach and the leadership skills he has demonstrated over the past few months give me confidence that he will be a great Police Chief for our community," Wells said.

During his time as Interim Chief, Collins established the Chief's Award for excellence to recognize officers who have exceeded the expectations for their role.

Collins began his law enforcement career in Kinston, NC, before moving to Garner, and eventually being sworn into the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department where he served as Police Captain.

FREE WCNC PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts