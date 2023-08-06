'Growth is great but you have to be ready' | Residents in Union County concerned about heavy traffic due to newly proposed mixed-use development

Homeowners voiced their concerns over rapid growth in Waxhaw.

WAXHAW, N.C. — Waxhaw is one of the fastest-growing areas in North Carolina.

Residents said some of the reasons for moving to the western Union County town included a small-town feel, good schools and safe neighborhoods.

However, some voiced their concerns over Angelina, a proposed project for 500 homes off Providence Road, which is often congested.



Several residents of Providence Grove and Inverness on Providence attended a meeting on August 2 and heard from developer, Shea Homes Carolinas and its request to annex and rezone over 200 acres.

That would affect the existing developments by redirecting traffic from Cuthbertson Road to Providence Road (Route 16).

Dan Yanik moved to the area from another part of Union County to escape traffic.

"We're backed up to a nice wooded, walking trail preserve area. And it's been fantastic living here," Yanik said. "But now that road looks like it may follow us down here, same problem as we had at our old home."

Like many of his neighbors, Rich Zapata, who serves on the board for Providence Road, said he has two concerns.

"By adding over 500 homes to this proposal, you're adding at least 1000 to 1200 new vehicles. You're inviting people that don't belong in these neighborhoods to freely drive through. So, that's one concern," Zapata told WCNC Charlotte.

The other concern, Zapata said, is about safety.

He said, "If you're creating these roads to alleviate the traffic flow of Providence Road or Cuthbertson, you're inviting people to take a shortcut to our neighborhoods onto Providence Road. You have children here. There's a bus stop behind us. There's a playground here all the kids come to the main road and the bikes all day long.

Resident, Caitlin Baily, agreed.

"There was never originally intent for a road to connect through Inverness on Providence, and then on to Providence Grove. Now that has completely been altered, and it's making our communities a direct bypass and that's very concerning," Bailey said. "With kids in the road and cutting into Providence Road neighborhood, it's very concerning for me as a mom, a parent, a runner."

Zapata added that they don't mind the growth in Waxhaw but the infrastructure is not in place for the rate the town is growing.

"The three local schools are already over capacity. You have a sewage plant that is local to the neighborhood and that's at capacity," Zapata explained. "You only have one road into Waxhaw and one road out so you don't have those elements to add all the people, all the cars, all the extra sewage concerns. You don't have the schools. Growth is great but you have to be ready."

Myles Spatz, who moved his family to the neighborhood 10 years ago, said the road running through their neighborhood is already busy just for the families who already live there.

"If we were to connect a proposed development to our neighborhood, we would add from what I have heard, an estimated 2000 cars a day from the Cuthbertson Road area, the new development, all bypassing Providence Road by coming through our backyards and turning out to Route 16," Spatz said. "That's further compounded by the fact that there are no plans, as of yet, to improve the existing exit from our neighborhood onto Route 16."

Joe Luminoso, President of Inverness on Providence's Homeowners Association, said the builder has talked to them.

"Developer says they're looking into it but the town is forcing them," Luminoso said. "The town is forcing them to do the connection. So, the builder is kind of marching to the town's side."

When asked if he thought there was a solution, Luminoso suggested, "Don't build, but we know that's not gonna happen right. Progress is progress. For our immediate concerns, the best solution is going to be if you must connect the street, put a security barrier between it, so only emergency vehicles can come through. Not a cut-through for traffic from Cuthertson up to 16."

A spokesperson for the town of Waxhaw sent WCNC Charlotte the following statement:

"The applicant for the development on Providence Rd is in the early phase of a comprehensive planning review process. Nothing has been approved. Inverness residents reached out to the Town of Waxhaw and Staff will be meeting with their HOA next week."

Luminoso also said the residents of Waxhaw who are complaining need to get involved.

"People complain. People push," he said. "Don't expect your neighborhood to be pushy. If you don't like something, you got to be vocal. In a unified voice is what the town, what the state will listen to."

A town hall forum is scheduled for Monday night from 6:30 to 8:00 at Five Stones Church in Waxhaw. All of the area's development will be up for discussion.