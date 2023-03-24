Waxhaw residents upset after a new company digs up their yards to install fiber cables

"This whole thing is a disaster," one resident posted on Waxhaw Police Department's Facebook page. "Whoever at the town approved this needs to be fired."

WAXHAW, N.C. — Open Fiber crews started installing lines in several Waxhaw, North Carolina, neighborhoods in preparation for fiber internet.

In the case of homeowner David Zedney, he said Spectrum had to come back in and mark his yard after the cable to their current internet was recently cut.

"We were sitting there watching TV, and everything went away," Zedney said.

The retired electrician was forgiving of whoever caused the inconvenience.

"At my age, I've lived without internet for a long, long time," Zedney said.

Others are furious about getting their utilities cut.

One resident posted on Waxhaw Police Department's Facebook page, comments like: "This whole thing is a disaster. Whoever at the town approved this needs to be fired."

A few doors down, homeowner Karl Schueneman said, with only Windstream and Spectrum available as internet providers in the area, he appreciates another player on the block.

"For whatever reason, smart decision, maybe, my Lord and Savior, but they didn't get into my yard," Schueneman said. "They tore up other people's yards but for some reason, they didn't use ours, and I'm very happy about that."

Schueneman told WCNC's Jane Monreal he's open to learning more about what Open Fiber has to offer.

"We've yet to hear the whole story on what this company is all about," the retired Waxhaw resident said. "And also, it has to do with their modem. Are they going to have a good modem that'll work in the house or not? We don't know."

He said company representatives offered to run the necessary lines into his house for free if he were to sign up now. If he chose to wait several months, he was told it would cost about $200.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to both Open Fiber and the town of Waxhaw and has yet to hear back from either.

In case Waxhaw homeowners have a complaint or run into issues with the installation at their home, they are asked to contact Open Fiber directly at construction@openfiberusa.com.

