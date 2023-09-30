Ways to enjoy this weekend in Charlotte | QC Happenings

Go out this weekend in Charlotte and you might spot a mermaid.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say goodbye to September and check out these events happening around the Queen City this weekend!

Thursday, Sept. 28

Southpark After 5

Chicago Rewired, the Chicago tribute band, performs at SouthPark After 5. Food vendors will be on hand for this live music event, which takes place on the green at Symphony Park near the SouthPark Mall. The free event starts at 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 29

Breakaway Music Festival

Enjoy several live performances when the two-day Breakaway Music Festival returns to zMAX Dragway in Concord. More information can be found here.

Lana Del Rey @ PNC Music Pavilion

Dance away the 'summertime sadness' at Lana Del Rey's Charlotte concert. More information can be found here.

Saturday, Sept. 30

Greater Charlotte Heart Walk @ First Ward Park

Join WCNC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich at the Greater Charlotte Heart Walk benefitting the American Heart Association with 6,000 other community members. The 3-mile walk starts at First Ward Park in Uptown Charlotte and winds through the Elizabeth neighborhood. It will include a health expo and kids zone. More information can be found here.

Concord International Festival

Enjoy arts and crafts from around the world, taste exquisite international food, experience cultural booths and education, and have your children play at our kids' corner with internationally inspired attractions. Free for the whole family. Market Street in Downtown Concord.

Carolina Renaissance Festival

Where can you find crafts, games rides, jousting knights and mermaids? The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back on Saturday, and will continue every weekend in October and November. More information can be found here.

Uptown Farmer's Market

Enjoy locally grown produce and other products every Saturday at the Uptown Farmer's Market. Happening from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. rain or shine. Find more information here.

Charlotte Vegfest

Charlotte Vegfest is aimed at growing the vegan community and supporting vegan-friendly businesses. Charlotte VegFest is a celebration of healthy, sustainable, and compassionate eating and explores the endless benefits of vegan living. This free event will feature a variety of vegan foods, local veg restaurants and food trucks, local vendors, live music, speakers, nutritional experts, vegan cooking demonstrations, free prizes, gift bags and more! The event runs 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Camp North End.

Jonas Brothers @ Spectrum Center

One night. Five albums. Rock out with the Jonas Brothers when their tour stops through Charlotte this weekend. More information can be found here.

Sunday, Oct. 1

Main Line Market in Matthews