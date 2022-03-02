Weapon found on campus of Harding University High School, CMS officials say

The principal for the school alerted families in a message sent out on Wednesday, March 2.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Staff with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) confirmed a weapon was discovered on the campus of Harding University High School on Tuesday, March 2.

CMS officials say a message was sent out by Harding University Principal Jane Sutton, alerting families of the incident.

You can read the message below:

"Good morning, Harding families, this is Principal Sutton with an important message about a situation that occurred today. A weapon was discovered in a vehicle on campus today. Law enforcement officers were alerted and an investigation is ongoing. All students and staff are safe, and learning and teaching are continuing. Please speak with your students about the serious consequences of bringing a weapon to school. It is a violation of the law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct and students involved will be disciplined accordingly. Thank you for your support of Harding University."

School officials did not confirm if the weapon found was a gun.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts