The debate continues over whether or not 80-acres of land in Weddington should be used as a mixed development

The project would bring new homes, retail, restaurants, and green space in a town center-style development between Providence Road and Weddington Road.

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — The debate continues Monday over whether or not 80-acres of land in Weddington should be developed into new homes, shops, and parks.

The mixed-use development, which would be located in the heart of the small Union County town, still has some residents on the fence about whether or not to support the project.

Those opposed to the development say the traffic congestion will take away the small-town feel. They're fighting to keep Weddington's identity, which they say is quiet and rural.

Their update proposal, which will be presented and discussed Monday evening, reduces the number of proposed homes from 306 to 158.

A special meeting of the Weddington Town Council dedicated to the project will begin at 4 p.m. at Weddington High School. The council's previously scheduled meeting will continue at 7 p.m.

Developers intend to bring new homes, retail, restaurants, and open green space, including an amphitheater, to the acreage, which sites near the corner of Providence Road and Weddington Road.

The population of Weddington, located south of Charlotte along Providence road, was approximately 13,000 in 2021, according to census data.

If the development is approved, developers intend to complete phase one of the project by 2025. Phase two would follow by 2027.