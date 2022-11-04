Weddington reconvenes on idea of 80-acre development

If approved, the project would bring new homes, stores, restaurants, and green space.

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — The conversation will continue Monday night over the proposed 80-acre, mixed-use Weddington Green development.

The 80-acre mixed-use project would bring new homes, retail, restaurants and green space in a town center-style development between Providence Road and Weddington Road. It would be located across Weddington Road from the stores, including groceries, at Weddington Corners, and from the Weddington Town Hall.

The public comment period during Monday night's Weddington Town Council meeting is a continuation of a conversation that began March 14.

If approved, the development would be built behind the Weddington United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall. The land is currently mostly undeveloped and wooded acreage.

Maps presented before the Weddington Town Council, show the proposed development would include attached, single-family homes; detached, single-family homes; and open green space, including an amphitheater.

Those opposed say the development would create more traffic in an area they say is already congested.

Diana Iannacone has lived in the same house for 30 years. She raised her family in Weddington because of the quiet rural feel.

“When we first moved here, people would ride their horses,” Iannacone said.

Now, she's fighting to keep Weddington's identity.

“Because that’s where we chose to live, at least that’s what we thought," Iannacone explained. "If I wanted to live in Charlotte, that’s where I would’ve put down roots."

Over 2,7000 signatures have appeared on this petition opposing the development.

The population of Weddington, located south of Charlotte along Providence road, was approximately in 13,000 in 2021, according to census data.

Across Union County, data shows more than 150,000 people have moved to Union County in North Carolina over the past three decades.