Concerns raised over rezoning proposal in Weddington

The public hearing on the proposed rezoning will be at All Saints Anglican Church on March, 14.

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Some Union County residents are concerned over an 80-acre mixed use project in Weddington. Many people are saying the development is too high-density for the town.

Diana Iannacone has lived in the same house for 30 years. She raised her family in Weddington because of the quiet rural feel.

“When we first moved here, people would ride their horses,”Iannacone said.

Now, she's fighting to keep Weddington's identity.

“Because that’s where we chose to live, at least that’s what we thought," Iannacone explained. "If I wanted to live in Charlotte, that’s where I would’ve put down roots."

On Monday, March 14, Weddington Town Council will discuss the option to approve a zoning change that would allow residential units, retail, restaurants, and green space.

The new development is planned between Providence and Weddington Road.

But there's push back on the project. Nearly 2,500 signatures have appeared this petition and many residents are citing concerns of traffic and overcrowding.

“I’ve driven down this road for 30 years and all of a sudden I look around and say 'I’m not even sure where I am anymore,' because all of these developments and houses have been built over the last few years. Sometimes, I wonder to myself am I even in Weddington anymore,” Iannacone said.

Monday, the public hearing on the proposed rezoning will be at All Saints Anglican Church.

