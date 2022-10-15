'Something amazing' | Community baby shower offers essentials, education for west Charlotte moms-to-be

The baby shower ensures moms have all they need to raise healthy, happy babies.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Having a baby is getting more expensive. According to Baby Center, common expenses for a baby’s first year can now exceed $15,000.

Some groups in the Charlotte area came together Saturday to help take the pressure off families through a community baby shower.

“When my husband and I first started it out. The doctor said we couldn’t have kids, and then God blessed us and we just kept on going,” said Davon White.

Dozens of moms, like White, were part of the 2nd annual Community Baby Shower. It’s hosted by Christ Embassy Charlotte and the Tuckasegee Recreation Center to support moms in need.

Famesha Okoeka is the pastor at Christ Embassy Charlotte.

“We think about how childbirth can be overwhelming, pregnancy can be overwhelming, and particularly in this west Charlotte community that has a lot of single mothers,” she said. “Top that with a difficult economy -- they need something that is going to give them some hope.”

New and expecting mothers all received a gift basket worth $100, filled with diapers, baby wipes, onesies, and a thermometer to name a few of the essentials provided. It all provided the mothers with a head start for the first few months after their babies are welcomed.

They also got a chance to connect with health experts like Care Ring, and a lactation consultant was also there.

Cheryl Demers is the owner of Charlotte Lactation and shared breastfeeding education with the families.

“Breastfeeding can help moms heal, help moms connect and bond with their babies, and certainly has benefits to their health,” she said.

That was a resource White said she is grateful for after facing her own challenges with breastfeeding in the past.

“I didn’t know that the nipple has to go all the back to the soft spot of the mouth,” White said. “Maybe if I knew that with my first child maybe I would have been successful.”

Shay Crowder said she is leaving with more than the necessities for her baby.

“I know people took a hit the past few years, and to see that people are still willing to lend a helping hand and come together as one for the need of the kids is something amazing,” she said.

Of course, a baby shower isn’t complete without games. There was also music and a warm lunch provided by Olive Garden.

80 moms registered for the event. Organizers hope even more families come out next year.