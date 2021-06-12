Several groups offer 'Day of Giving Back' in west Charlotte

The Million Youth March of Charlotte & Salisbury confirmed this was the eighth consecutive event to coincide with the holidays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Local organizations in Charlotte are giving back to the community in style.

Free haircuts were given out at the eighth annual "Day of Giving Back" at West Charlotte Senior High School on Sunday.

The event was spearheaded by the Million Youth March of Charlotte & Salisbury, Team PinkFoSho, Takeowa, West Charlotte High School, I Need a Cut barbershop and the Krowned Palace Beauty Bar.

Organizers said Sunday's event was more than just a haircut.

"The barbershop is a very important aspect in the Black community," Hollywood Bob with the Million Youth March said. "Just looking good and feeling good. It's very important in these times if you can't do anything for someone else, you at least let them know that they can look good or at least let them feel better about themselves."

Toys, gift cards and school supplies were also collected at the event to give to local groups that help those in need.

You can learn more about how the groups are giving back to the community by following Million Youth March on social media.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts