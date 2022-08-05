West Charlotte soccer coach has been fired, CMS confirms

It comes one day after a CMS spokesperson confirmed West Charlotte High School football coach Sam Greiner had been suspended with pay.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — West Charlotte High School soccer coach Ryan Copeland has been fired, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools district.

The district confirmed Friday that a Title IX report was filed after school administrators were notified about an incident. At this time, CMS has not released any information regarding what happened.

It comes one day after a CMS spokesperson confirmed West Charlotte High School football coach Sam Greiner had been suspended with pay for an investigation. Details on that investigation have not been made public either.

