GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is investigating a shooting in western Gastonia.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Newscastle Road.

Police are also investigating an incident near Lyon Street in south Gastonia.

It was not immediately clear if the scenes were connected.

Earlier Tuesday in Gaston County, police were in a stand-off with an armed suspect who was barricaded inside an apartment complex.

RELATED: Gaston County standoff ends with suspect in custody

That situation ended with no injuries and the safe capture of the suspect.