West Meck High School student found with weapons on campus, school officials said in letter to parents

In an email sent to parents, Principal Bundrick asked parents to speak with their "students about the consequences of bringing any weapon to school".
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A West Mecklenburg High School student was found on campus with weapons, according to Principal Bundrick. 

At this time there is an ongoing investigation involving local law enforcement. All students and staff are safe and the incident caused no delay in teaching. 

In an email sent to parents on Oct. 15, Principal Bundrick stated it is a violation of law and the Code of Student Conduct and asked parents to speak with their "students about the consequences of bringing any weapon to school". 

