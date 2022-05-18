Family Dollar to permanently close West Memphis warehouse in 60 days

The closure comes after the FDA announced that more than 1,000 rats were found in the facility in February.

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — Family Dollar will be closing its nearly 30-year-old West Memphis warehouse in 60 days, a company spokesperson said Wednesday.

On February 18, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that more than 1,000 rats were found inside the distribution facility. The chain then issued a voluntary recall that impacted over 400 stores in the South.

Inspection reports showed the building had violations related to rat infestations going back to January 2021, over a year before the infestation was announced and several stores closed.

A spokesperson with Family Dollar shared the following statement:

"Like most companies, we regularly assess our operational footprint to ensure we are running our business in the most effective and responsible way. As a result of that process, we determined the nearly 30-year-old facility in West Memphis would not be adequate to allow us to continue serving the needs and requirements of our stores and customers served by the distribution center.

This was a difficult decision we did not take lightly, especially because of our outstanding team in West Memphis, our relationship with the community, and the partnership we have had with the State of Arkansas since 1994. We are committed to treating impacted associates fairly and respectfully, and we are doing everything we can to support them with their transitions, including providing severance plans to those who are eligible, as well as offering outplacement services and employee assistance programs."