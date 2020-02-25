CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's housing market is booming, creating plenty of work for real estate agents in the area. But recent attacks are highlighting the dangers of the job.

Last month, Minneapolis agent and mom Monique Baugh was kidnapped from a home she was showing and later killed. It’s one of the many incidents making headlines over the past few years – including incidents in the Charlotte area.

Realtor David Dawe found himself looking down the barrel of a gun twice while working as a real estate broker.

“What's going through your mind at that point is, 'I simply can't believe this is happening. We just want to sell the house and do our job,’" Dawe said.

Realtor Stephanie Walters noticed a man acting strangely at an open house in Fort Mill.

“I took note of it and I kept watch out of the corner of my eye,” she said.

The man finally approached her after everyone else had left. Fortunately, her husband walked in just at that moment.

“The man looked up and saw my husband and turned around and took off running out the back door,” Walters said.

Charlotte Broker Cassie Cunningham had a similar experience with a man who claimed he wanted to see a home.

“I shudder to think what would have happened if I had been alone,” Cunningham told WCNC Charlotte.

Dawe shares his approach to safety in the real estate classes he teaches at three area colleges. He says:

Don't drive clients in your car

Always park in the street so you can escape quickly

Only accept showings during daylight hours

Never turn your back

Be careful what you post on social media

“You never know what situation you are going to get in," Dawe said.

A National Association of Realtors 2018 Safety Report showed 43% of realtors choose to carry self-defense weapons, the most popular being pepper spray, firearms and pocket knives.

“You just have to just play it safe," Cunningham said. "There's just no other, because we're vulnerable all the time."

