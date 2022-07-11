How organizations are helping voting become more accessible

Many think the fundamental right is easy, but there are challenges that people forget.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Early voting wrapped up and your last chance to vote will be Tues. Nov. 8.

Many think the fundamental right of voting is easy, but there are challenges that people forget.

Voting absentee might be impossible for some without a permanent address. The individual might not have a solid address to receive the ballot in the mail. If you don't have a vehicle to drive to your polling spot or money to for public transportation, getting there might be a challenge.

CATS is combatting this. The transportation organization told WCNC Charlotte, it's waiving fares on election day and providing free transportation to polling spots.

Kate Fellman, Founder of "You Can Vote," a non-partisan organization on educating voters about their rights said another issue is how different the laws are from the last election.

"We have just seen different rules every time people have voted," Fellman said. North Carolina election rules change really frequently since the voting rights act was cut in 2013. Your polling sites might have changed, the rules from 2020 and not the rules for 2022.”

In North Carolina, you don't need an ID to vote.

"You can just show up and state your name and address of registration," Fellman said.