With Fourth of July falling in the middle of the week this year, the Queen City is getting a head start on the festivities. Celebrations start June 28 and are expected to last for over a week until July 4. Here's a list of the places you can celebrate in red, white and blue across the Charlotte area:

Thursday, June 28

Mt. Holly Fireworks: From 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. South Main Street in Mount Holly will be filled with food trucks, a kid's zone and live music by "Coming Up Brass" and a free fireworks show.

Friday, June 29

Charlotte Symphony Concert: The Charlotte Symphony heads to Kannapolis to play at Village Park at 700 W C Street in Kannapolis. The concert starts at 8:15 p.m. will be followed by a free fireworks show.

Saturday, June 30

Carowinds Military Days: June 30 starts Military Days at Carowinds. For nine days, all active, inactive or retired United States servicemen and women with a valid military I.D. get in for free. The celebrations run from Saturday, June 30 to Sunday, July 8.

Sunday, July 1

Charlotte Symphony Concert: The Charlotte Symphony returns to Symphony Park in South Park at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday. It costs $18 per person after taxes and fees. Youth tickets are less and kids under 12 get in free. There will be fireworks following the performance.

Tuesday, July 3

Star Spangled Spectacular: Fireworks are coming back to American Legion Stadium at 310 North Kings Drive, as the kickoff to Charlotte's 250th Anniversary. The fireworks will be viewable from the stadium and set to music on 102.9 FM, The Lake. The event will include food trucks, kid's activities, music from The Voltage Brothers and more.

Harrisburg Fourth of July Celebration: Harrisburg is a small town that celebrates Fourth of July in a big way. The festival is spread out over two days and is free to enter, but the rides and inflatables are not. On Wednesday morning, there will be a Fourth of July parade down N.C. 49 in Harrisburg as well. Both days will be ended by firework shows.

Igniting Brighter Possibilities: The Lowe's YMCA on Joe V. Knox Avenue in Mooresville is holding their annual celebration which is open and free to the public. Starting at 6 p.m. there will be live music, kids activities and more. Followed by fireworks. Bring a chair or blanket and arrive early.

Red White and Boom: The festivities start at 5:30 p.m. in Old Town in Rock Hill. Featuring a free concert and fireworks to end the night at 9:45 p.m. There will be a kids' zone, but there is a fee to use it.

4th of July Festival at US Whitewater Center: The festival begins July 3 and runs through July 4. Includes outdoor adventure activities, yoga and live music by Dangermuffin and Marc Broussard. Wednesday there will be music by Sam Morrow and Colter Wall. There will be a fireworks display each night. Parking is $6, but admission to the event is free.

Charlotte Motor Speedway 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular: Following the Bojangles' Summer Shootout on July 3 there will be drivers' autographs and a firework show. The shootout starts at 5:30 p.m. Adult tickets are $8 and kids under 13 get in free.

Wednesday, July 4

SkyShow at BB&T Ballpark: The spectacular follows the 6:05 p.m. baseball game between the Charlotte Knights and the Durham Bulls. Should the event sell out you will be able to see the fireworks from Romare Bearden Park. There will also be a free street festival from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. in front of the ballpark. It will feature live music, bounce houses, carnival rides and more. There is a charge for some activities, kids will get a wristband that will allow them to climb, bounce and more.

18th Annual 4th of July Plaza Midwood Pig Pickin': From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., festivities will be all over Plaza Midwood. There will be live music including three bands on the stage outside The Diamond on 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. The Dimaond will be roasting a whole hog, and selling pulled pork plates and sandwiches as well as hot dogs. A number of businesses are participating including Midwood Smokehouse, Thomas Street Tavern, Legion Brewing and more.

Fun Family 4th of July in Matthews with the People's Parade: Matthew's People's Parade will meet at the Town Hall Green at 5 p.m. and begin at 5:30 p.m. Following the parade will be a concert by The Entertainers at 7 p.m. at Stumptown Park along with bounce houses, food trucks, crafts and balloon gifts. The event is free.

Free Fishing Day: On July 4, it's free to fish in all public bodies of water in North Carolina. No fishing license is required.

Downtown Gastonia 4th of July Celebration: The official celebration for the city of Gastonia has been scaled down to an evening event this year. It will take place at Rotary Pavilion at 111 South Street, starting at 6 p.m. Festivities start with a DJ followed by 42 (a Coldplay tribute band) and then an expanded fireworks show to close out the evening. The event is free.

50th Annual Hickory Grove Parade and Celebration: Parade will start at 10:30 a.m. at Hickory Grove Recreation Center and end at The Grove Presbyterian Church. The parade route is about 1.3 miles. Kids can ride their bikes in the parade. The celebration includes food, games, music and more. The event is free to all who attend.

Tega Cay 4th of July Celebration: Festivities begin with a land parade at 9 a.m., followed by a canoe joust and boat parade. There will also be water inflatables, a DJ and face painting at Golf Course Pavilion Area along with a fish fry. Fireworks will end the night at 9:30 p.m.

Kannapolis Intimidators Ballpark: Fireworks will follow the Intimidators game against the Hickory Crawdads.

Red, White and Belmont: Belmont's 4th of July celebration will take place from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Stowe Park at 24 South Main Street in Belmont. There will be rides, face painting, a pie eating contest, a parade of patriotic pups and more. The festival will be immediately followed by the final installment of Friday Night Live concerts, featuring Gary Lowder & the Smokin' Hot. The show will be followed by fireworks. The event is free but there is a charge for some events.

© 2018 WCNC