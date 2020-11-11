White Claw Seltzer maker to build $400 million plant in Columbia, create 300 jobs

The state says this is one of the largest economic investments in Richland County history.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Mark Anthony Brewing, which makes White Claw Hard Seltzer, plans to build a $400 million facility in Richland County, a massive investment that state officials say will create 300 new jobs.

The deal was announced Tuesday night after it got final approval. The South Carolina Department of Commerce says the move represents one the largest economic investments in Richland County history.

“South Carolina is home to a number of world-class, well-known brands, and it’s great to see another one choose to locate in the Palmetto State," said South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster in a statement. "We celebrate Mark Anthony Brewing’s decision to invest $400 million in Richland County with its new brewery and production facility. Their commitment to the community and state will be felt for decades to come.”

The new 1 million square foot facility will be located at the Pineview Industrial Park in Columbia, which is located off Shop Road near Jushi USA.

The facility will produce White Claw Hard Seltzer, Mike's Hard Lemonade, Mike's Harder Lemonade and Cayman Jack Cocktails. Warehousing and distribution operations will also be located on-site.

The company said construction will begin almost immediately and is expected to be up and running by summer of 2021. People interested in joining the Mark Anthony Brewing team should visit readySC's recruitment website for more information.

.The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project and awarded a $4.6 million Set-Aside grant to Richland County for infrastructure improvement. Richland County was also awarded a $1.5 million LocateSC grant to offset costs associated with acquiring and developing property adjacent to the project for the purpose of developing rail-served industrial sites inventory now and in the future.