x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2021 White House Christmas tree selected from Ashe County farm

The North Carolina Christmas Tree Association shared images of the tree on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Credit: North Carolina Christmas Tree Association
The entire Estes family poses with the winning Christmas tree.

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — The White House will have some North Carolina flair this year. 

White House staff selected a Fraser fir from Peak Farms, based out of Ashe County, during an event on Wednesday, Oct. 20. 

The North Carolina Christmas Tree Association shared images of the big day on its Facebook page. 

Peak Farms is owned by the Estes family. The company also provided a tree to the White House in 2012 for the Obama administration and another to then-vice president Mike Pence in 2018. 

The 2021 Christmas tree will be harvested in November then be displayed in the Blue Room for the Christmas season. 

2021 White House Christmas tree selected from Ashe County

1 / 5
North Carolina Christmas Tree Association
A patriotic bow is placed on the winning tree.

MORE NEWS: Walmart unveils three Black Friday shopping events

According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, Fraser fir trees represent over 90% of all species grown in North Carolina. The North Carolina Christmas Tree Industry is ranked second in the nation in number of Christmas trees harvested and in cash receipts.  

Credit: North Carolina Christmas Tree Association
Jennifer Greene, executive director for the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, poses with the winning tree in Ashe County.

A Christmas tree has been selected and placed in the White House since 1961.

MORE NEWS: Don't click that! Scammers are preying on holiday shoppers buying gifts early

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts  

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

In Other News

How to safely celebrate Halloween this year