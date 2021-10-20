2021 White House Christmas tree selected from Ashe County farm

The North Carolina Christmas Tree Association shared images of the tree on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. — The White House will have some North Carolina flair this year.

White House staff selected a Fraser fir from Peak Farms, based out of Ashe County, during an event on Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The North Carolina Christmas Tree Association shared images of the big day on its Facebook page.

Peak Farms is owned by the Estes family. The company also provided a tree to the White House in 2012 for the Obama administration and another to then-vice president Mike Pence in 2018.

The 2021 Christmas tree will be harvested in November then be displayed in the Blue Room for the Christmas season.

According to the North Carolina Christmas Tree Association, Fraser fir trees represent over 90% of all species grown in North Carolina. The North Carolina Christmas Tree Industry is ranked second in the nation in number of Christmas trees harvested and in cash receipts.

A Christmas tree has been selected and placed in the White House since 1961.

