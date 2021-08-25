Monster rattlesnake discovered in Manning

The whopper of a rattlesnake was found at a hunt club in Manning.

MANNING, S.C. — Most people would have passed out or certainly gone the opposite way when they spotted an almost six-foot long rattlesnake.

But not Sumter native , Bill Wingate who is described as "the outdoorsman of the family", he went for a closer look.

According to Wingate, he and a friend were at a hunting club in Manning when they saw the giant timber rattlesnake.

Wingate said that he had killed snakes this big before, however never one that had 19 rattles and a button. He said that he believes that makes the snake almost 20 years old.

"I didn't touch the snake, the sticks I'm holding it are about three foot long, the picture makes it look 10 feet long, but it's only about 6 feet long."

As for what happens to the snake now.