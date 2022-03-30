Crews respond to wildfire in Wears Valley; mandatory evacuations issued

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency is ordering mandatory evacuations for those in the Hatcher Mountain area, Shagbark/Preserve and Little Valley resorts.

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — Mandatory evacuations have been issued in Wears Valley as crews work to contain a wildfire at the Hatcher Mountain Road and Indigo Lane area.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency is ordering mandatory evacuations for those in the Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark/Preserve and Little Valley areas to evacuate. People near those areas are also being told to evacuate.

A shelter has been established at the Pigeon Forge Community Center located at 170 Community Center Drive. Additional shelters may be opened as needed, according to Sevier County EMA.

Wears Valley Road/Highway 321 is closed between Pigeon Forge and Townsend as crews respond to the fire. The Pigeon Forge Police Department said the closure extends to Pigeon Forge city limits, and no traffic will be allowed to travel into Wears Valley from Pigeon Forge until further notice.

Attacking the fire from above. We’ll be live with updates on ⁦⁦@wbir⁩ at 4,5,6. pic.twitter.com/1UqanMewTT — Katelyn Keenehan WBIR (@katelynkeenehan) March 30, 2022

As of 2 p.m., Tony Ogle, a spokesperson for Sevier County Schools, said the district is evacuating the remaining students from Wearwood Elementary, which is near the Wears Valley fire.

He said about 70 students of 200 enrolled are being brought by bus to the Pigeon Forge Community Center where parents can pick them up.

Wearwood elementary evacuated to Pigeon Forge Community Center. pic.twitter.com/9VIaQMiBhj — Katelyn Keenehan WBIR (@katelynkeenehan) March 30, 2022

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency has asked for the Tennessee Army National Guard to help fight the fire by air, according to Lt. Col. Darrin Haas, the director of public affairs for the Tennessee Army National Guard.

The Tennessee Army National Guard is at McGhee Tyson airbase and is "waiting on standby and ready to go", but they have been told other aircraft are now responding, Lt. Col. Haas said.

Officials with the Tennessee Division of Forestry, the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Sevier County Fire Department, Seymour Volunteer Fire Department, the Pigeon Forge Fire Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol's District one strike team, Waldens Creek VFD and the Wears Valley VFD are all responding to the scene as well.

@THPKnoxville District one strike team has boots on the ground in Sevier County to assist with brushfires in the area. @TNHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/jskNwmphVp — THPKnoxville (@THPKnoxville) March 30, 2022

The national park said the Southern Area Gold Incident Management Team has sent 20 people originally in the area to help with the Tennessee side of the Thomas Divide Complex Fire to assist with the Wears Valley fire.

There are houses in the area, but it is unclear how close the fire is to those houses, according to Tennessee Division of Forestry spokesperson Nathan Waters.

Two people who own three rental cabins and live on Hatcher Mountain spoke with 10News reporter Katelyn Keenehan on the scene.

"We saw smoke coming up from the bottom of Hatcher Mountain up to Indigo Lane," said Fred Hindz, the cabin owner.

Fred's power went out around 10 a.m. and he and his wife, Monique, began seeing smoke around 11 a.m. The pair have since been evacuated from their home.

Fred and Monique Hindz look out over their house burning on Hatcher Mtn. They had 3 properties up there- now they fear they’ll have none. @wbir pic.twitter.com/pkPfFRVJAB — Katelyn Keenehan WBIR (@katelynkeenehan) March 30, 2022

"One minute the fire is here and then just a few moments later, it'll be over a ridge on the other side of the ridge. That says the wind is high," said Jim Wood, founder of the Wears Valley Ranch, a children's home. "I'm looking out there and saying, 'Dear Lord, please cause this to get under control and don't let the winds be as bad as they're forecasting."

Wood told 10News the children's home has evacuated its 20+ children “out of an abundance of caution.”

It is also unclear how large the fire is at this time.

Jeffrey Shults, a Wears Valley resident, said the fire started around 11 a.m. and was small but is growing "exponentially."

WEARS VALLEY UPDATE 3/30 1:23 PM: Evacuations for the immediate area around Shahbark /Preserve area. Shelter has been... Posted by Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022