Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.

The bridge runs along U.S. 74 and U.S. 29, over Lake Wylie.

“It is currently only six lanes wide on the west side of the bridge, and five lanes wide on the east side, which is on the Mecklenburg County side," said Marcus Thompson with NCDOT. "So, the plan right now is to widen the bridge so it is six lanes all the way across to reduce congestion. Having those extra lanes will basically stop it from bottlenecking.”

On average, about 25,000 vehicles drive over that bridge every day according to NCDOT.

The public involvement portion of the project closed Saturday.

“It’s usually the path that I take, it’s always been the congested little area that it is,” said Michael Guthrie, who lives in the town of Dallas.

Paul Durfee uses the bridge often, but instead on his bicycle.

“I probably ride that bridge about once a week with my friends, it’s always a little hairy in terms of potholes, there’s a lot of traffic and obviously, there is no shoulder,” he said.

That will change. The project includes adding a multi-pathway separated by a concrete barrier on both sides of the bridge.

“Having a good number of feet between you and traffic always makes you feel more comfortable,” said Durfee.

It will also make it easier for people to walk or bike between the Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park in Belmont and the Iswa Nature Preserve along the Catawba River.

Moreover, Thompson said the new bridge will be much more pleasing to the eye.

“They're also proposing to add some aesthetic treatments to the bridge as well, including decorative rails, some overlook, light posts,” he said.

Those kinds of aesthetic upgrades are something Durfee appreciates.

“We are also out here trying to connect with nature, so seeing something pleasant enhances the ride,” said Durfee.

The $57 million project also includes raising the bridge at the midpoint to create a better clearance for boats. Improvements to the intersection of Catawba Street and Wilkinson Boulevard are also included.

“Reducing traffic congestion and allowing people to have a better commute is definitely going to be something that's always going to be important to us,” said Thompson.

Construction is set to begin in July of 2023.