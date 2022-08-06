Charlotte man wins 350-mile bike race with record-breaking time

A businessman by day, a cycling enthusiast off the clock goes from just wanting to finish to first place!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man is back in the Queen City after winning the 350-mile Unbound Gravel bike race with a record-breaking time of 20:17:19.

"The course is slightly different every year but it always starts and ends in Emporia, Kansas," said William Harrison. "And previously the record was somewhere around 22 or 23 hours so I took a couple of hours off that time."

There are several distances a cyclist can enter in the event.

"I entered the lottery the past few years and didn't get into the race. So this year I entered again and found out I got into the 350 and so pretty much immediately started training and riding a lot," said Harrison.

He would drive an hour outside of Charlotte to train on better gravel roads.

"There can be ruts. The gravel can be big or small or loose or hard-packed," he, likening it to off-road mountain bike racing. "You kind of have to pay attention, to be prepared for the terrain to change at any moment."

Harrison got started in endurance sports when he was a senior in high school, about 12 years ago. He said training has been cumulative over the past few years. Training specifically for Unbound involved 10 to 20-hour training weeks. Every few weeks, he said he needed a day off to recover. He said competitive cycling is more than just riding hard.

"There's a lot of drafting. It's kind of like car racing or other racing sports where the strongest person doesn't necessarily win," Harrison said. "You got to have tactics and savvy to navigate the group and put the power down at the right time."

He said it came down to five riders with 60 miles to go.

"We were testing each other's legs and figuring out who had energy left and who had legs left. When it came down to it, I was kind of the one off of the front with 30 miles to go."

Harrison, who works in the financial services industry for Barings, also credited his friends and wife for his success.

"There is a great group of friends I have here to ride with and enjoy the training as much as I enjoy the racing," he said. About his financial advisor wife, Sarah Schweppe, he said, "She's very committed to helping me and really encourages me to go out there and do my best."

Harrison said he will take a little break from the bike and enjoy his passion, surfing, in the Outer Banks of North Carolina.