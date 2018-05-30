Willie Nelson will return to PNC Music Pavillion on Wednesday, June 20 after he walked off the stage at his concert back on May 26.

The 85-year-old Nelson was the headline act of the Outlaw Music Festival at the PNC Music Pavilion Saturday.

The country music legend didn't even play a note before exiting the stage. A press release from LiveNation stated that illness was the reason Nelson did not perform.

According to LiveNation, tickets purchased for May 26 will be honored night of the show, no exchange necessary.

Tickets for the June 20 concert with Willie Nelson & Friends are on sale now at LiveNation.com, via the Live Nation app, the PNC Music Pavilion box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

