Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina.

Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.

Windy Hill Orchard is owned and operated by the Gusmer family. Matthew Gusmer, the son of Fritz and Catherine Gusmer, takes pride in continuing the family business that's been going strong since 1987.

Not only does Windy Hill have tasty treats like fresh doughnuts and cider, the orchard offers fun for the whole family.

As the saying goes, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away," but what better place to get your apple than this hidden gem that's less than an hour outside Charlotte?

Windy Hill is typically open Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. The orchard hopes to start apple picking in early September. You must register to participate in the apple picking. Click here to learn more information.

If picking your own apples isn't your cup of tea, Windy Hill has plenty of pre-picked apples for sale at the farm stand.

