North Carolina couple recovering after rabid fox attack

The couple had just finished dinner when the attacks took place. They're hoping their story will put others on alert.

Example video title will go here for this video

WINGATE, N.C. — A Union County couple is recovering after being attacked by a rabid fox.

For five years, Phil and Gail Rollins have lived nestled in the woods of Wingate, but this month they experienced nature like never before.

“Phil heard a ruckus out the front door," Gail Rollins said. "So, he got up and came out and he kept saying, ‘Get away. Get away. Get out of here,’ and, the fox didn’t run.”

Instead, the couple said, the fox attacked both of them, starting with Phil Rollins, then grabbing hold of Gail Rollins, as she tried to help her husband.

“It went after me," Phil Rollins said. "Got me on the back of the leg. Got me on my arm.”

"I could not get it off of me," Gail Rollins added. "I just couldn’t.”

Gail Rollins said they shot the fox three times, before a neighbor heard their screams, came over, and shot it again, finally putting it down.

“Something, we don’t want to go through again -- I can tell you that," Phil Rollins said.

The Union County Sheriff's Office responded and said the fox tested positive for rabies.

“We have not had any other reports of this fox attacking any other animal," Lt. James Maye said. "We believe this fox saw the cat, saw the outdoor food, and was attracted to this home for that.”

Wildlife Biologist David Crowe with Critter Control said foxes don't like being around humans and will typically try to get away.

"Walk calmly and directly back indoors and most of the time fox will leave," Crowe said. "If you see one that looks rabid, it's acting funny, drunk, stumbly -- call animal control.”

As for guarding against them, he said, "There's not a lot that you can do other than keeping structure for them to hide in like wood piles removed to the back of your property.”

The Rollins are now receiving treatment for rabies exposure and hoping their story will put others on alert.

“Don’t think a little eight-pound, nine-pound fox can’t put a hurtin’ on you ‘cause they can," Phil Rollins said. "Be wary of any animal that’s a wild animal because you just don’t know.”