'I don’t want to see a Band-Aid put on it' | Wingate railroad crossing construction improvements expected, but not until summer 2025

WINGATE, N.C. — The State Department of Transportation continues to survey railroad crossing sites in the town of Wingate, where there have been several incidents of trucks getting stuck on the tracks.

The track is at a pretty steep part of the road, and that is where trucks are getting lodged. The area needs to be flattened out so trucks can safely pass over but it will take years before construction work gets underway.

The trucks getting stuck on the railroad crossings are a concern for people who live and work in the area.

“You can see trucks struck there and trains hitting them and it flies all over," Paula Hunter, a local resident, said. "It’s a lot of them."

Police shared one incident via Facebook on July 22. The town posted this image of a truck hit by a train on June 8.

🚨 UPDATE: all crossings have reopened. Due to a truck & train accident, the N. Camden, N. Main, N. Stewart & Bivens crossings will be closed for several hours. Forest Hills and Edgewood crossings are open 🚨 Posted by Town of Wingate on Thursday, June 8, 2023

Jay Moncrief is the owner of a custom tattoo shop just a few feet away from the tracks. It's incidents like these that have him on edge.

“I’m afraid that one day something is going to happen, they are going to derail, and something is going to come flying through my building,” Moncrief said.

NCDOT said warning signs like the “low ground clearance” and others that say “no trucks” have been added across train tracks to prevent truckers from crossing.

“We've also put-up signage to show a safe detour route for those trucks if they're coming off the Monroe bypass and come into places that are along businesses on the 74,” said Jahmal Pullen, Rail Division, Engineering Coordination and Safety Manager for NCDOT.

The department is also working towards making construction improvements to the roadways. The goal is to smooth out the roadway near the crossings so trucks can safely travel over the tracks.

“The stages that we're in now is getting the survey, getting the agreements in place, and then developing the plan,” Pullen said.

Some residents feel the signage is not doing enough.

“The truck traffic still comes down this street,” Hunter said.

Moreover, construction is not anticipated to start for two more years -- in August 2025 at the earliest.

“I don’t want to see a Band-Aid put on it,” Hunter said. “I think it needs to be fixed right. Trucks are being torn apart.”

“I don’t know why it can't be done sooner... it is pretty important,” Moncrief said. “Trucks are getting hit and people are going to die soon.”

Meanwhile, NCDOT launched its BeRailSafe initiative to educate folks about railroad safety. It includes reminders like to never stop your car on the tracks. If a vehicle is stopped on the track there is a blue sign on the crossing gate which has a phone number to call for emergencies.

The goal of the program is to spread awareness of the dangers of trespassing on railroad tracks. Pullen said railroad crossing safety is important to NCDOT.

“We work closely with law enforcement, emergency response, fire departments, to help them understand how to be able to respond to a rail emergency,” Pullen said.

The statewide initiative is bringing training programs to public schools to educate and promote rail safety. This includes following the rules of the rail crossing signs.

“The only place we want people to cross the tracks is at a railroad crossing,” Pullen said. “Not in any other location. It's a very dangerous corridor to be in.”

Pullen added to keep in mind railroad tracks are private property. Trespassers can be arrested or fined. NCDOT hopes the program will increase general railroad awareness and curb risky behavior.

“Almost every incident we see, whether that's a fatality, or an injury, when it comes to the railroad, right away is preventable. But we need people to be aware,” he said.

NCDOT said it is important for parents to educate their kids to not walk, play or be on railroad tracks for any reason. It is not only illegal but it is also dangerous.

BeRailSafe reminds people to follow these safety tips:

Only cross railroad tracks at public crossings designated with either flashing red lights, a gate or a rail crossing sign.

All railroad tracks are private property so people should never walk or bike on or near tracks. Trespassers can be arrested or fined – this includes walking or taking photos on the tracks.

Tracks are not a shortcut. Never walk or bike on or near railroad tracks.

Don’t drive around lowered gates at railroad crossings.

Never stop a car on the railroad tracks. If stopping for a train at a traffic signal, be sure to stop safely behind the white line.

If your vehicle gets stuck on the tracks, get out and call the number on the blue and white sign posted on the crossing gate.