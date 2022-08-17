Freshman basketball player at Wingate dies, university announces

Freshman Kyle Honore died after being hit by a train near the entrance to Wingate University Tuesday night, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wingate basketball player Kyle Honore died after being hit by a train Tuesday night, the school announced Wednesday.

Honore was hit by a train near the university entrance just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries, Wingate said.

Honore was a freshman on Wingate's men's basketball team. He was originally from Dumfries, Virginia.

"We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle's family, friends and loved ones," a tweet from Wingate's athletic department said.

Counseling services were made available for Wingate students. The university said it is meeting with Honore's family and helping them deal with the tragedy.

Wingate mourns the loss of freshman @WingateMBB student-athlete Kyle Honore. We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle's family, friends, and loved ones.#OneDog pic.twitter.com/m6iH6mFAul — Wingate Bulldogs (@WU_Bulldogs) August 17, 2022

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts