x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Freshman basketball player at Wingate dies, university announces

Freshman Kyle Honore died after being hit by a train near the entrance to Wingate University Tuesday night, officials said.

More Videos

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wingate basketball player Kyle Honore died after being hit by a train Tuesday night, the school announced Wednesday. 

Honore was hit by a train near the university entrance just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17. He was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries, Wingate said. 

Honore was a freshman on Wingate's men's basketball team. He was originally from Dumfries, Virginia. 

"We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle's family, friends and loved ones," a tweet from Wingate's athletic department said. 

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter

Counseling services were made available for Wingate students. The university said it is meeting with Honore's family and helping them deal with the tragedy. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles

WCNC Charlotte is committed to reporting on the issues facing the communities we serve. We tell the stories of people working to solve persistent social problems. We examine how problems can be solved or addressed to improve the quality of life and make a positive difference. WCNC Charlotte is seeking solutions for you. Send your tips or questions to newstips@wcnc.com.  

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.  
SUBSCRIBEApple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts   

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere. 

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out