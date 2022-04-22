Winner announced in Charlotte electric vehicle decal competition

The winning design, completed by Asher Queen of UNC Charlotte, will be placed on all city and county low-emission vehicles and he will be awarded $5,000.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County have announced the winner of their "Leading the Charge" electric vehicle decal competition.

The winning design, completed by Asher Queen of UNC Charlotte, will be placed on all city and county low-emission vehicles and he will be awarded $5,000.

“I am really excited to have a small part in what the city and county are trying to accomplish and love that they gave college students this opportunity,” Queen said.

In the winning design, titled “C a Cleaner Future,” Queen angled a stylized green leaf upward at 30 degrees to signify the city’s aspiration to create a zero-carbon fleet by 2030 and the county’s commitment to transition its fleet to net-zero carbon energy sources by 2035.

“We appreciate everyone who participated in the contest and are excited to showcase our commitment to a low-carbon future with Asher’s design on our low-emission vehicles,” Sarah Hazel, the city’s chief sustainability and resiliency officer, said. “This partnership between the city, county and a community member is important because air pollution and emissions from transportation know no boundaries and it will take partnership and collaboration to reach ambitious climate goals.”

The first-time competition was open to local college students in Mecklenburg County.

