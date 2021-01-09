Winston-Salem goes #SpartanStrong for Mount Tabor following deadly school shooting

The city is lighting up bridges and buildings in blue and gold while students remember the victim, 15-year-old, William Miller, Jr.

The city is lighting up bridges and buildings in blue and gold while students remember the victim, 15-year-old, William Miller, Jr. who was shot on campus and later died. Police said the juvenile suspect is in custody but they haven't released any more details.

Since the shooting, the community has rallied together while praying and holding vigils for students.

Mount Tabor United Methodist Church hosted hundreds of students, staff, parents and community members to remember their classmate and figure out where they go from here.

Ninth-grader Zachary Roberts attended with his mom.

"I didn't know him but it's still sad to know that this happened," Roberts said.

Emotions are still mixed for him and his mom, knowing Miller's mother and family are mourning.

Alumn Kai Phillips also came. He graduated from the school in 2020.

"It's not about knowing the person, it's about knowing it's a fellow Spartan and this is the school I went to. So I am here just to support that," Phillips said.

Students like Roberts know there are hard days ahead. He dreads going back to school to get his things.

"I'm terrified. I don't know if I want to go back. I know I have to," Roberts said.

Classes will resume at Mount Tabor Tuesday. The city said the light displays will continue for the next week.

A Spartan Strong digital billboard also appeared within hours of the shooting in Winston-Salem. The twin arches over Highway 52 and Green Street are also lit up. Mayor Allen Joines asked for all the city's lighted structures to show blue and gold for the school.