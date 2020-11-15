Winston-Salem police chief launches investigation after 5 teenagers detained, video sparks outcry

Chief Catrina Thompson said she reacted with “sadness” when she first watched the video of the interaction between the officer and the teenagers.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Just after nightfall on Sunday, Nov. 8, Winston-Salem police officers arrested five teenagers on a quiet neighborhood street while investigating 911 reports that a group of teenagers was trying to break into a vacant house.

A 10-minute video recorded by a neighbor shows much of the interaction between the teenagers and police. The officer's use of force while detaining one teenager has sparked outcry, comments from the mayor, and triggered an internal investigation, while temporarily reassigning the officer.

WFMY News 2 obtained the neighbor's video of the arrest and interviewed one of the teenager's family.

Earnest Sides Jr., a detained teenager's father, said the family is pursuing legal action after what he believes is unreasonable and excessive use of force against his daughter while she was walking through the neighborhood with family and friends.

"It's very disturbing. Very disturbing. Still is right now, because (the officer) is still out there, still working. People's children are still in danger," Sides told WFMY News 2 on Friday. "I just couldn't see him being so angry at my daughter and any other person out there -- it didn't have merit. He should have turned it over to another officer once he felt he was getting angry."

One week after the altercation, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson held a 15-minute press conference to ask for patience and to provide updates as the department continues its internal investigation.

The officer involved, Zacharie Jones, was not placed on administrative leave, but the department is working to assign him to a different position.

"We are currently working on having that officer assigned inside," Thompson said.

An attorney for the Sides family told WFMY News 2 that they are declining to comment after the press conference on Sunday, citing that the investigation is ongoing, but that they may comment later in the week.

An internal investigation was launched the day after the incident and the police chief said North Carolina law prohibits the department from releasing the police-worn body camera with a court order signed by an NC superior court judge.

The investigation involves “all police actions” during the incident, as well as if any laws, WSPD policies, or WSPD procedures were violated, the chief said.

“As your chief of police and as the mother of two teenage African American children, I share your concerns,” Thompson said, later commenting that she reacted with “sadness” when she first watched the video.

Thompson read aloud a direct message to the teenager’s family, who she said has been contacted with offers to file a formal complaint against the officer and view the body camera footage. The family had not accepted the offer as of Sunday.

“Please allow me a moment to address the parents: Mr. and Mrs. Sides, as your chief of police and as the mother of two teenage children, I understand your concerns. I ask that you trust me. I give you my word that we will conduct a thorough, complete investigation, using facts and evidence and guided by our laws, our constitution, and our department policy. Once that investigation is complete, we will act appropriately. You have my word. If you have any questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to our agency, and we are still open to working with you on filing a formal complaint and on the process of reviewing body-worn camera video,” Thompson said.

Also in the video, a neighbor can be heard asking for the officer’s name and badge number. The officer is heard telling the neighbor to “step out of my investigation or you are going to go in handcuffs too.”

When asked about the remarks in the recording, Thompson said, “It is my expectation if an officer is asked for their name that they will identify themselves.”

When WFMY News 2 asked if the teenagers detained are still considered to be suspects in the reported attempted vacant home break-in, WPSD declined to answer directly citing that the investigation remains ongoing.

According to a release received by WFMY on Nov. 9, Winston-Salem police said they responded to a house break-in in progress on Nov. 8. According to police, it had been reported that several teens were attempting to break into a vacant house.

Officers found five teens walking in the street near the vacant house. Police said two of the teens were detained, and in the course of the detention, one resisted and another assaulted the investigating officer.

All of the teens were taken to the police department to be interviewed and were released to their parents and/or guardians, police said.

At the time, police also stated that they were aware that there was cellphone video of a portion of the incident and that it was being reviewed by the Department’s Professional Standards Division.

Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued the following statements regarding the case on Sunday:

“I and many other citizens of Winston-Salem share the concerns and questions raised by the community with regard to the incident involving a juvenile being taken into custody by an officer on Nov. 8 during his investigation into a house break-in on Hartford Street. A video of a portion of the incident was recorded by a neighbor and circulated in public, raising questions about the propriety of the arresting officer’s actions.

When first contacted about this incident, the Winston-Salem Police Department began an internal investigation and that investigation is ongoing. A media statement about the incident was released to the media on Nov. 9.

Since then, the police department has contacted members of the juvenile’s family on more than one occasion to explain the process that they can follow to submit a formal complaint under the Citizen Police Review Board process. In addition, the family was offered the opportunity to view the body camera footage as allowed by law.

However, access to this same information by others is constrained by state law. Under state law, the police reports and body camera footage are not a public record; however, they can be released pursuant to a court order, which the city will consider pursuing at the appropriate time.

Under the state Personnel Privacy Act, most employee personnel information is likewise confidential, as is juvenile case information. We must respect these laws as all of the facts surrounding this event are established and a determination is made as to whether Winston-Salem Police Department policies were followed - policies which address de-escalation, arrests, the use of force and bias in policing.

I commit to our citizens that the investigation into this incident, as with similar investigations in the past, will be conducted in a prompt, fair and thorough manner and that the Winston-Salem Police Department will address any conduct of any officer which is not in line with the law, the police department's policies and the department's training. The department will be as transparent as the law allows.

I ask for your patience and an open mind until that investigation is completed.”