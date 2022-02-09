Winston Weaver fire: Investigators now know where fire started, but not how

Fire Chief Trey Mayo said they aren't sharing the origin of the fire, citing the ongoing investigation.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every month, Winston-Salem officials hold a public safety news conference. On Wednesday, they discussed the recent Weaver plant fire that displaced thousands of people for a few days. There's now a hotline evacuees can call to get their hotel bills reimbursed.

Winston-Salem Fire Chief Trey Mayo said they haven't determined a cause of the fire, but they do know where it started now. He said they aren't sharing the origin of the fire at this time, so as to not corrupt the investigation.

"I do not believe the fire began in the loading dock area," Mayo said.

Fire officials said one of the first 911 calls came from a Weaver employee at the site around 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31. Officials said the employee reported smoke and flames from the loading dock area.

Mayo said they are interviewing Weaver employees as part of the investigation to learn more about the operations inside the plant.

Mayo said the plant ceased operations for the day around 4:30 p.m. - a couple of hours before the fire was reported.

Other items out of the briefing:

Winston-Salem police also addressed other topics including, winter weather driving safety, community support during cold weather, and the police department's newest K-9 named Luigi.