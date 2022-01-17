Charlotteans take on the winter storm

The winter weather meant different things to different people. For some, it was a chance for fun in the snow. For others, the ice caused big problems.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's been the biggest winter storm Charlotte has seen in nearly four years. While some people stayed hunkered down inside, it forced others outside.

At Freedom Park, some families came out to have fun Monday afternoon. The snow started to melt away, but families said the amount of snow didn't really matter.

It was about the experience.

"We've been doing some family sledding, it's been great," Charlie Wilkins said.

The weather meant different things to different people. The snow warmed 7-year-old Hudson Mills' heart.