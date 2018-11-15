A storm system moving through the Carolinas is bringing ice to the mountains and the chance for flooding in the Charlotte area Thursday.

Several schools in the mountains are closed or operating on a delay Thursday due to freezing rain and icy roads.

As of 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, First Warn meteorologist Chris Mulcahy said the Boone area received around one-tenth of an inch of ice overnight. Fortunately for Boone, Mulcahy said the freezing rain and sleet was beginning to switch over to just a cold rain.

"In Watauga County, we're mainly looking at a softening ice situation, about a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch, that's a nuisance," Mulcahy said.

In Avery County, some areas reported close to a half-inch of ice accumulation. That could lead to widespread power outages due to downed tree limbs and power lines. Mulcahy warned that bridges and overpasses could also be slick with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark.

While the mountains deal with winter weather, the Piedmont is facing flooding concerns because of heavy rain. A flood watch is in effect for Mecklenburg and all of the surrounding counties with up to two inches of rain possible before the system moves out Thursday afternoon.

"The flood threat is real because of Monday's rain," Brad Panovich said. "An additional one, two or three inches, and flooding could be a concern across the Piedmont. The mountains will go from sleet to ice to rain back to snow but as for anyone east of the mountains, it's all rain."

With at least 130 people still missing, National Guard troops searched Wednesday through charred debris for more victims of California's deadliest wildfire as top federal and state officials toured the ruins of a community completely destroyed by the flames.

Nearly 8,800 homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, a former gold-mining camp popular with retirees, on Nov. 8, killing at least 56 people in California's deadliest wildfire, Sheriff Kory Honea announced Wednesday evening. There were also three fatalities from separate blazes in Southern California.

Honea said the task of searching for bodies was so vast that his office brought in another 287 searchers Wednesday, including the National Guard troops, bringing the total number of searchers to 461 plus 22 cadaver dogs. He said a rapid-DNA assessment system was expected to be in place soon to speed up identifications of the dead, though officials have tentatively identified 47 of the 56.

For the 13th time, a Christmas tree grown in North Carolina was chosen to be the National Christmas Tree. The tree is on its way to be displayed in the Blue Room of the White House for the 96th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting.

Larry Smith, owner of Mountain Top Fraser Fir, hung a bow on his Nationally winning Fraser Fir tree in preparations for the big day. There are thousands of trees on his farm but little did he know, that one he planted himself decades ago, would become a dream come true.

“The best part I would say is for my kids and grandkids that’s what I’m looking for,” said Smith.

It sounds too good to be true, doesn't it? Free gas? Really?! Yes! It's part of a partnership between Gas Buddy and Exxon-Mobil and it's coming to the Mobil gas station on Bruton Smith Boulevard near Concord Mills Mall.

The giveaway will last two hours from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or until supplies last. The area was selected due to gasoline shortages during Hurricane Florence.

© 2018 WCNC