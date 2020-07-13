Woman accidentally hits several pedestrians after passing out food to homeless individuals

As she was leaving, CMPD said she thought her vehicle was in drive but it was in reverse.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman accidentally struck several pedestrians in Charlotte after giving out food to homeless individuals, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened in the 100 block of Phifer Avenue just before 10 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a woman had been assisting in passing out food to homeless individuals. She had been parked in the lot at 700 North Tryon and was backed into the parking space.

As she was leaving, CMPD said she thought her vehicle was in drive but it was in reverse — she hit the gas, and parked into the lot of 100 Phifer and struck the pedestrians.

In total, she struck seven adults. Of those people, four were transported by Medic for non-life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said she's not currently facing any charges.